Prosecutor in the dock for allegedly receiving kickback for not prosecuting multimillion-rand fraud case
Image: Supplied/ NPA
A private investigator has uncovered a prosecutor's alleged dodgy dealings with a suspect he declined to prosecute.
Senior state advocate Phuti Freddy Matabane, Hawks officer Lt-Col Lucky Thabethe and a civilian, Daniel Benjamin Lessing, on Friday appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court where they faced a charge of corruption.
The NPA said the charges relate to allegations that in May 2021 Matabane allegedly received gratification after his decision to decline to prosecute Lessing in a fraud case involving more than R6m.
The case against Lessing had been opened by Interwaste at the Germiston police station on December 14 2020.
“Investigation revealed that in June 2021, all accused persons embarked on a hunting trip, allegedly paid for by accused three following Matabane’s decision to decline prosecution. The case was brought to light by a private investigation firm hired by Interwaste after they suspected corruption. The findings by the investigation firm prompted investigation by the national anti-corruption detective and forensic division,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
“Corruption continues to erode public confidence in the criminal justice system and the NPA will continue entrenching a culture of honesty and integrity by prosecuting its own without fear, favour or prejudice,” she added.
The trio were released on R5,000 bail and are scheduled to return to court on March 7 2024.
