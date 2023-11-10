More arrests are expected after a 27-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave in bushes on the R36 at Enable village in Limpopo.
Clydon Maswanganyi, 27, Velly Malatjie, 50, Given Mhlongo, 35, and Maria Maswanganyi, 42, arrested in the Ritavi policing area for alleged kidnapping and murder, appeared before the Nkowankowa magistrate's court on Thursday.
The suspects are alleged to have kidnapped the 27-year-old from his home in Lusaka village on Sunday.
According to police, the incident was reported and police investigated.
“On Tuesday police received leads about the involved suspects and one was arrested. He revealed the whereabouts of the victim and his two accomplices. Police found the victim buried in a shallow grave. Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.
“A female suspect was linked to the case and arrested. More arrests are expected.”
Mashaba said the victim was identified by his family as Doctor Hlugwani.
Preliminary investigations found the suspects accused Hlungwani of committing a burglary at their house last Wednesday.
The suspects, who have been remanded in custody, will appear again on November 16 as the case has been postponed for further police investigations.
TimesLIVE
Suspected burglar kidnapped and buried in shallow grave
Image: 123RF/rawpixel
More arrests are expected after a 27-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave in bushes on the R36 at Enable village in Limpopo.
Clydon Maswanganyi, 27, Velly Malatjie, 50, Given Mhlongo, 35, and Maria Maswanganyi, 42, arrested in the Ritavi policing area for alleged kidnapping and murder, appeared before the Nkowankowa magistrate's court on Thursday.
The suspects are alleged to have kidnapped the 27-year-old from his home in Lusaka village on Sunday.
According to police, the incident was reported and police investigated.
“On Tuesday police received leads about the involved suspects and one was arrested. He revealed the whereabouts of the victim and his two accomplices. Police found the victim buried in a shallow grave. Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.
“A female suspect was linked to the case and arrested. More arrests are expected.”
Mashaba said the victim was identified by his family as Doctor Hlugwani.
Preliminary investigations found the suspects accused Hlungwani of committing a burglary at their house last Wednesday.
The suspects, who have been remanded in custody, will appear again on November 16 as the case has been postponed for further police investigations.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Mob justice goes wrong in Soshanguve as innocent man is beaten by community members
Residents urged not to take law into their own hands after seven die in mob attacks in Mpumalanga
Thuggery hampers justice: Legal Aid after lawyer is attacked by mob
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos