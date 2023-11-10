South Africa

Suspected burglar kidnapped and buried in shallow grave

10 November 2023 - 07:35
The victim, aged 27, was kidnapped from his home in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

More arrests are expected after a 27-year-old man was found buried in a shallow grave in bushes on the R36 at Enable village in Limpopo.

Clydon Maswanganyi, 27, Velly Malatjie, 50, Given Mhlongo, 35, and Maria Maswanganyi, 42, arrested in the Ritavi policing area for alleged kidnapping and murder, appeared before the Nkowankowa magistrate's court on Thursday.

The suspects are alleged to have kidnapped the 27-year-old from his home in Lusaka village on Sunday.

According to police, the incident was reported and police investigated.

“On Tuesday police received leads about the involved suspects and one was arrested. He revealed the whereabouts of the victim and his two accomplices. Police found the victim buried in a shallow grave. Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.

“A female suspect was linked to the case and arrested. More arrests are expected.”

Mashaba said the victim was identified by his family as Doctor Hlugwani.

Preliminary investigations found the suspects accused Hlungwani of committing a burglary at their house last Wednesday.

The suspects, who have been remanded in custody, will appear again on November 16 as the case has been postponed for further police investigations.

TimesLIVE

