South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

10 November 2023 - 10:07 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is contineing in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

On Thursday TimesLIVE reported that Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the murder investigation was killed in a drive-by shooting. She was fatally shot in Vosloorus, where Meyiwa met his fate on October 2014.

Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a ...
1 day ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder: trial-within-a-trial continues

The trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements allegedly made by two of the five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa's ...
1 week ago

Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department have denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the men accused of murdering ...
1 week ago
