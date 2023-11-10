WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The trial of five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is contineing in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
On Thursday TimesLIVE reported that Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the murder investigation was killed in a drive-by shooting. She was fatally shot in Vosloorus, where Meyiwa met his fate on October 2014.
