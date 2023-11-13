LISTEN | Bhekisisa: When & how the anti-HIV jab is coming to South Africa

Towards the end of the year, donated batches of the anti-HIV jab CAB-LA will arrive in South Africa. The two-monthly jab will be used in implementation trials and virtually wipes out one’s chances of contracting HIV through sex.
How much will donors and the South African health department have to pay for such injections? And can the drugmaker, ViiV Healthcare, make enough of them?
In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren, who leads a group of organisations and donors who look at ways to make the jab available as fast as possible, for answers.
