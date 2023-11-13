South Africa

Manhunt for false prophet who allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman

13 November 2023 - 07:23
The suspect allegedly raped the woman while threatening to stab her. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Police in Tshilwavhusiku have launched a manhunt for a male suspect who allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman after luring her away from friends with the pretence of being a prophet with a message for her.

It is alleged the victim was with her boyfriend and friends at a tavern at Madodonga village, outside Thohoyandou in Vhembe district, on Friday when the man approached her.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect told the victim he had a lot of her prophecies that needed him and her to get away from the company of their friends so he could deliver more prophecies about her life challenges.

“It is alleged the victim joined the suspect to walk towards his place of residence. As they were walking in bushes away from the boyfriend and her friends, the suspect forced himself on the victim, allegedly raping her while threatening to stab her,” he said.

Mashaba said after the ordeal, the suspect allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to arrest the suspect should contact Sgt Grace Hadzhi at 082 784 4226,  Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or report to the nearest police station. Information can also be shared anonymously on the MySAPS App.

