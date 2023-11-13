South Africa

Stolen street lights intercepted en route to Mozambique

13 November 2023 - 09:16
Two suspects were caught with 52 street lights. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Border management authority (BMA) guards at Kosi Bay port of entry intercepted alleged thieves with 52 street lights which allegedly belong to eThekwini municipality, en route to Mozambique on Saturday.

Two Mozambicans were arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods, including damaging essential infrastructure

According to the BMA, a bakkie driven by a Mozambican national was searched at the port of entry and the street lights were found in the vehicle. The estimated value of the property recovered is R1.9m.

After the incident, the authority activated the Hawks and Durban Metro Police.

The authority seized the vehicle and property and they were handed over to Manguzi police. 

“A case was opened and handed to the Hawks for further investigation,” said the authority.

