D-G calls for 'strong innovation ecosystem' for procurement processes

Imraan Patel, deputy director-general for research, development and support at the department of science and innovation, has lamented the abuse of South Africa's public procurement systems.
Speaking during the international conference on public procurement and innovation in Africa in Pretoria on Tuesday, Patel said the department was “bullish” about innovation and called for a solid innovation ecosystem.
“There have been too many instances where innovation and public procurement have been dressed up for corruption. [There were] instances in the Eastern Cape where hospitals and horse-drawn carriages were disguised as innovation — but it is not sustainable. We need things where the benefits are broad, not narrow. We need to build the innovation ecosystem.”
The government spends almost R1-trillion on procurement annually, accounting for 12% of GDP, and it intends to tap into the potential of public procurement as an innovation policy tool.
Patel said innovation should be used to address challenges of climate change, energy and education.
“We have some existential crises in climate change, energy, education. We have a fast-changing world in terms of digital technologies. We need to see how we can drive innovation, and procurement, and how to build those key sectors that are required for us to find opportunities and benefits over the next 10 to 20 years.
“What I am arguing for is not to be narrow in our focus but to use the opportunities, whether it is in vaccine procurement or energy solutions, so that we build our capabilities of becoming a leading country in the world around the two fundamental developments that are changing the way the innovation ecosystem is moving,” he said.
The two-day one-of-a-kind international conference is hosted by the National Research Foundation (NRF) in partnership with the African Procurement Law Unit housed at the Stellenbosch University law faculty. It aims to raise awareness of the link between public procurement and innovation among stakeholders in the private and public sectors.
Geo Quinot, a professor in the department of public law, said South Africa's conceptual model of public procurement was not a good fit for the use of public procurement as a demand-side instrument in innovation policy.
“If we are to use public procurement as an instrument of support in innovation there are, in my view, a number of adjustments that we will have to make in how we conceptualise public procurement. We will have to adjust our conceptual model of public procurement towards a stronger relational one if procurement is going to be a useful instrument for innovation,” he said.
NRF board chair Mosa Moshabela said the NRF was committed to continuing to unlock the resources, including public funding, that are necessary to enable South Africa and the broader African research community to continue to produce world-class research.
“Sometimes when we are faced with difficult financial times, and we need to cut our budget, we tend to cut across the board, but those of us involved in research and innovation, also know that is the time where one needs support financially,” Moshabela said.
D-G calls for 'strong innovation ecosystem' for procurement processes
