South Africa

Electricity minister steps in as finance minister Godongwana takes leave

14 November 2023 - 21:43 By TIMESLIVE
Minister of electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, left, is acting for minister of finance Enoch Godongwana, right, who is on leave.
Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda
Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda

The National Treasury has moved to ease concerns over the health of minister of finance Enoch Godongwana after it emerged on Tuesday that the minister has taken a leave of absence.

The Presidency confirmed that minister for electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa would be acting finance minister while Godongwana was on leave.

Reports were swirling that Godongwana had been admitted to hospital with a serious illness. But when TimesLIVE approached the National Treasury for comment, it said Godongwana was on leave after tabling the medium-term budget policy statement on November 1.

The Treasury added that Godongwana would resume his duties by attending a G20 event next Wednesday.

“Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been acting as the minister of finance from 13 November until 22 November. Minister Godongwana will attend the G20 Africa Compact next week,” the Treasury said in an email.

Attempts to contact Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya proved unsuccessful.

TimesLIVE

