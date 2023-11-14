South Africa

Ermelo petrol station shooter was known to victim, his friends

14 November 2023 - 12:04 By TimesLIVE
Police are working to trace the Ermelo petrol station shooter.
Image: Screengrab from CCTV

Mpumalanga police are searching for the shooter who killed a man at an Ermelo petrol station and stopped to pick up the cartridges before walking away.

The victim has been identified as Smangaliso Innocent Nkosi, 25.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Nkosi and friends were at the filling station to refuel their vehicles early on Sunday.

“A man known to them came close to the victim and fired several shots at [him], leaving him dead. The suspect then collected the cartridges and left the scene.

“Police request the public who might help with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Det-Sgt Bheki Masina on 082 373 8389 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or send information via MySAPS app. All information will be treated with confidentiality.”

CCTV footage of the shooting has been widely circulated on social media. The victim is smiling and chatting to friends before a man with a pistol is seen jogging up to him. He opens fire, after which the bystanders flee.

The victim collapses immediately but the gunman keeps firing until his chamber empties. He then walks around the forecourt of the petrol station to pick up and pocket the spent cartridges before strolling off the premises.  

