The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it has decided to terminate the closed-shop agreement at Gold One Modder East Mine in Springs.
“The NUM has taken a responsible decision or position to safeguard the jobs and save the lives of innocent workers. There is a legitimate concern that if the violent acts continue, some of our members or innocent workers are going to get killed,” the union said in a statement.
Operations were suspended at Modder East on Thursday morning after threats of a protest about organisational rights at the mine, where NUM have had a closed-shop agreement with the company since 2012.
Three weeks ago, hundreds of employees refused to come to ground for nearly three days in a sit-in protest against the company’s failure to recognise the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).
Amcu wanted to be afforded recognition status and organisational rights by the company. It also wanted the closed-shop agreement with rival union NUM to be revoked.
The NUM said on Sunday night that a car belonging to former NUM shop steward Prince Radebe was burnt and three occupants escaped.
“Members who are not in support of the protest are intimidated and threatened daily,” NUM said.
NUM said during the sit-in underground at the mine three weeks ago, where Amcu members sought recognition, nine NUM members were assaulted underground and one member ended up in ICU.
“It is evident that the protesters are not willing to follow any legal process and are continuing with the criminal acts to exert pressure on the company,” NUM said.
TimesLIVE
NUM terminates closed-shop agreement at Gold One's Modder East
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it has decided to terminate the closed-shop agreement at Gold One Modder East Mine in Springs.
“The NUM has taken a responsible decision or position to safeguard the jobs and save the lives of innocent workers. There is a legitimate concern that if the violent acts continue, some of our members or innocent workers are going to get killed,” the union said in a statement.
Operations were suspended at Modder East on Thursday morning after threats of a protest about organisational rights at the mine, where NUM have had a closed-shop agreement with the company since 2012.
Three weeks ago, hundreds of employees refused to come to ground for nearly three days in a sit-in protest against the company’s failure to recognise the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).
Amcu wanted to be afforded recognition status and organisational rights by the company. It also wanted the closed-shop agreement with rival union NUM to be revoked.
The NUM said on Sunday night that a car belonging to former NUM shop steward Prince Radebe was burnt and three occupants escaped.
“Members who are not in support of the protest are intimidated and threatened daily,” NUM said.
NUM said during the sit-in underground at the mine three weeks ago, where Amcu members sought recognition, nine NUM members were assaulted underground and one member ended up in ICU.
“It is evident that the protesters are not willing to follow any legal process and are continuing with the criminal acts to exert pressure on the company,” NUM said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
‘They threatened to chop my head off’: Gold One miner says pro-Amcu group torched his car
Gold One suspends operations at Modder East plant
Gold One mine expects number of workers being disciplined for holding co-workers 'hostage' to rise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos