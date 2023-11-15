South Africa

Body of missing teen swept away in Kliptown stream recovered

15 November 2023 - 12:07
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The body of a teenage boy swept away in a Kliptown stream has been recovered.
The body of a teenage boy swept away in a Kliptown stream has been recovered.
Image: Joburg EMS

The search for a Soweto teenager who fell into the Klip River has ended with the recovery of his body by emergency services personnel.

The 18-year-old was swept away on Tuesday after he apparently tried to cross the stream from Kliptown to Klipspruit West, according to Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

The youth, whose identity is yet to be released, apparently lived in the Kliptown area.

“He slipped and fell into the stream. Those are the details we have about the incident,” he told TimesLIVE on Wednesday as the search resumed for the teen.

Just hours later, however, he confirmed the boy's body was recovered by the EMS aquatic rescue unit and the police water wing.

“The body will be handed to the police for further investigation.”

Mulaudzi pleaded with residents to exercise diligence in looking after children and to warn them to stay away from rivers and streams, especially as water levels are much higher after recent heavy rain.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Partly cloudy and warm conditions expected over most parts of SA

Partly cloudy and warm conditions will persist over most parts of the country for the remainder of the week.
News
6 hours ago

‘Extremely hot and uncomfortable’ weather for Western, Northern Cape

Stay hydrated and avoid spending too much time outdoors, if possible, in the Western Cape as temperatures between 30ºC and 40ºC are expected to ...
News
1 day ago

Hailstorms and apparent tornado in Gauteng and Mpumalanga

While a suspected tornado was spotted spiraling in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon, parts of Gauteng were hit by a hailstorm that left huge damage in ...
News
1 day ago

Busy night for emergency services as hailstorm wreaks havoc

The Johannesburg emergency management services had a busy night responding to hailstorm incidents which mostly affected Rosebank, Paulshof, Midrand, ...
News
1 day ago

Roof of Rosebank hotel collapses after Joburg hailstorm, guests evacuated

Guests were evacuated after the Southern Sun hotel in Rosebank sustained partial storm damage on Monday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bombarded twice by Israeli strikes, 4-year-old Ahmed loses parents, then legs World
  2. First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt World
  3. Egg supplies to normalise early next year as avian flu brought under control South Africa
  4. WHO loses contact with Gaza hospital staff after raid World
  5. Dream on! Scamsters promise Sun City sleepover for the price of a coffee South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...
Public protector Gcaleka responds to Breytenbach's allegations that she 'slept ...