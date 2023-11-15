“Before replying to any accommodation offer for any Sun International property, confirm it is a valid deal by visiting our website . Better still, book directly on our direct-booking platform which also offers great deals or use a registered tour operator.”
Dream on! Scamsters promise Sun City sleepover for the price of a coffee
Sun International warns of bogus offer
It sounds too good to be true — and it is. Sun International is not offering dinner and accommodation at any Sun City hotel for R25 a night, as per a new online scam.
The hotel and casino group on Wednesday issued a warning to potential scam victims to ignore social media posts promoting a “special deal” which was flagged by Sun International staff.
Sun City GM Brett Hoppe said: “This is a scam clearly intended to defraud people and we’re asking members of the public to be careful when responding to special offers that do not come directly from Sun City or Sun International.
“Before replying to any accommodation offer for any Sun International property, confirm it is a valid deal by visiting our website . Better still, book directly on our direct-booking platform which also offers great deals or use a registered tour operator.”
Posts on social media incorrectly and variously describe the offer as a celebration of the 50th or 55th anniversary of the resort. However, Sun City opened in 1979, making it 44 years old. Sun International staff have reportedly been inundated with calls about the offer since it first appeared.
“Hurry, this offer won’t last,” says one fraudulent post. “Secure your spot in paradise now and indulge in the ultimate Sun City experience.”
“Act fast and make your reservation today,” says another post.
