South Africa

Mom and 3-year-old son mauled by dog on Durban road

15 November 2023 - 11:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Paramedics responded to calls after a Rottweiler attacked a mother and son walking in Boshoff Road on the Bluff.
Paramedics responded to calls after a Rottweiler attacked a mother and son walking in Boshoff Road on the Bluff.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Paramedics responded to calls from the Bluff, south of Durban, on Wednesday where they found a mother and child had been “viciously attacked” by a dog.

ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said first responders arrived at Boshoff Road to find metro police assisting the victims.

“A mom in her 30s and her three-year-old son were walking up the road when a Rottweiler escaped from its yard and attacked them. Metro police who were in the area intervened and rescued the patients.

“They had dog bites with significant damage to their lower legs and backs. The mom and boy were stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Saying ‘karma’s a bi**h’ is not a threat in dog attack spat, judges rule

Two Pietermaritzburg high court judges have set aside a protection order, saying the magistrate had missed the point
News
1 week ago

State must act before more people lose life or limb, plead latest pit bull victim’s family

It’s been six months since minister accepted a petition calling for the ban of the dog and promised to look into the issue
News
1 month ago

Britain to ban American XL bully dogs by the end of the year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday American XL bully dogs would be banned by the end of the year after a man was killed in another ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bombarded twice by Israeli strikes, 4-year-old Ahmed loses parents, then legs World
  2. First fuel truck starts crossing into Gaza from Egypt World
  3. Egg supplies to normalise early next year as avian flu brought under control South Africa
  4. WHO loses contact with Gaza hospital staff after raid World
  5. Dream on! Scamsters promise Sun City sleepover for the price of a coffee South Africa

Latest Videos

Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...
Public protector Gcaleka responds to Breytenbach's allegations that she 'slept ...