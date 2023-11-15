A 29-year-old teacher who allegedly assaulted a grade 12 female pupil with a belt and shoe at St Peter Combine Church School outside Sekhukhune on Sunday is expected to appear before the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.
According to police, preliminary reports indicate the victim was in her room studying for exams at the school's hostel when the teacher allegedly assaulted her with a belt and shoe.
She suffered injuries and bruises and was taken to hospital, police said. Photographs purporting to show severe bruising on the schoolgirl's back are circulating on social media.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victim reported the matter to police and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened.
Mashaba said the suspect was arrested after he handed himself to the police on Wednesday morning.
He said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
TimesLIVE
Teacher accused of assaulting matric pupil with belt, shoe while studying
Image: Eugene Coetzee
A 29-year-old teacher who allegedly assaulted a grade 12 female pupil with a belt and shoe at St Peter Combine Church School outside Sekhukhune on Sunday is expected to appear before the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.
According to police, preliminary reports indicate the victim was in her room studying for exams at the school's hostel when the teacher allegedly assaulted her with a belt and shoe.
She suffered injuries and bruises and was taken to hospital, police said. Photographs purporting to show severe bruising on the schoolgirl's back are circulating on social media.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the victim reported the matter to police and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened.
Mashaba said the suspect was arrested after he handed himself to the police on Wednesday morning.
He said police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Bullying KZN principal found guilty of misconduct faces dismissal
Investigations at special needs school after alleged rapes and ill-discipline
Pupils urged to reach out for help as matric exams get under way
Teacher who assaulted 'uneducated thing' for enforcing Covid rules loses his job
Maths teacher fired for 'exposing pupils to pornography and sexually assaulting teen'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos