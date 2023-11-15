The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Five men stand accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus in October 2014.
Two of the accused allegedly confessed to the murder, prompting a trial within a trial concerning the alleged confessions.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Court continues to hear Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy: SABC News
TimesLIVE
