South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Court continues to hear Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

15 November 2023 - 10:34 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Five men stand accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Two of the accused allegedly confessed to the murder, prompting a trial within a trial concerning the alleged confessions.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alleged altercation between two men leaves police officer dead

Paramedics responded to a shooting incident involving two men which resulted in the death of a police officer on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Second suspect arrested in Gauteng for activist Loyiso Nkohla's murder

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder after the fatal ...
News
22 hours ago

Umlazi tuck shop owner dies in mass shooting after surviving attack two years ago

There was a similar incident in March 2021, in the same house, that resulted in the death of four people
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Israeli soldiers kill several Hamas fighters at start of raid on al-Shifa ... World
  2. US, China pledge co-operation on climate following California talks Sci-Tech
  3. Teacher accused of assaulting matric pupil with belt, shoe while studying South Africa
  4. Alleged attacker got inside CPUT residence as 'guest of another student' South Africa
  5. EU agrees law to hit fossil fuel imports with methane emissions limit World

Latest Videos

Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...
Public protector Gcaleka responds to Breytenbach's allegations that she 'slept ...