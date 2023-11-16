The department has revoked all learner's licences issued by those arrested.
11 arrested in learner's and driver's licence fraud bust in KZN
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari
Eleven suspects believed to be linked to learner's and driver's licence fraud have been arrested in Melmoth, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
They were arrested by the Hawks and the KwaZulu-Natal transport department’s traffic and transport inspection unit on Wednesday when two former examiners in uMthonjaneni local municipality were also arrested.
The suspects appeared in the Melmoth magistrate's court on Thursday.
The department said nine applicants who received their learner's licences fraudulently were also charged and appeared in court.
The two uMthonjaneni examiners were granted R5,000 bail each and the licence applicants R1,000 bail each.
More arrests are imminent and the team is looking for other licence applicants who benefited.
The department has revoked all learner's licences issued by those arrested.
“It is believed applicants paid R2,500 for a learner's licence. The department has intensified monitoring driver's licence testing centres to stop the fraudulent issuing of learner's and driver's licences.
“The criminal syndicates operating in these centres usually included an examiner, driving school owners and applicants. As part of the measures to eradicate corruption, the department is at an advanced stage with the regulation of driving schools, with their district and provincial structures now in place.”
This is partly to control the mushrooming of driving schools and ensure compliance and training of examiners.
KZN transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the arrests were part of a “clean-up operation” which will continue to other testing centres.
“Fighting fraud and corruption in our [testing] centres is one of the strategic tasks of this administration. Part of our agreement with driving schools is to ensure we eliminate this behaviour and we appeal to people to report such acts. As we are preparing for the festive season holidays, we want to ensure our roads are safe,” said Hlomuka.
