South Africa

Community burns murder accused's house after case not enrolled

16 November 2023 - 09:17
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A few hours after he was released from custody, the 60-year-old man, believed to have taken the life of a 78-year-old man, found himself homeless after community members went on the rampage and torched his house and workshop.
A few hours after he was released from custody, the 60-year-old man, believed to have taken the life of a 78-year-old man, found himself homeless after community members went on the rampage and torched his house and workshop.
Image: Supplied

Community members of Kamhlushwa in Nelspruit, unhappy about the return of an alleged murderer to the community, set his workshop and house on fire.

An arson case was registered at Kamhlushwa SAPS for investigation.

The 60-year-old man allegedly shot dead a 78-year-old man in Kamhlushwa before he handed himself over to police.

According to police, the man spent a week behind bars and when he was taken to court on Monday his case was not enrolled, making him a free man.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a few hours after he was released, the 60-year-old man found himself homeless after community members went on the rampage and torched his house and workshop.

“Community members were not happy about his return to the community, hence they set his workshop and house on fire. According to the report, the suspect was not at home when his properties were guttered by the fire,” Mohlala said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the violence and urged community members not to take the law into their own hands.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Second suspect arrested in Gauteng for activist Loyiso Nkohla's murder

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder after the fatal ...
News
1 day ago

Grade 10 pupil found in a pool of blood, expelled pupil accused of fatal stabbing

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found next to the body of the victim.
News
22 hours ago

Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after the widow of a senior police officer involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation was killed in a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ghana's finance minister hopes for debt-restructuring resolution by year-end Africa
  2. Airport staff bust on drug dealing charges at OR Tambo International Airport South Africa
  3. Fire in Chinese coal company office kills 11, hurts at least 51 — state media World
  4. Community burns murder accused's house after case not enrolled South Africa
  5. WATCH | UK's Sunak comes out fighting after court defeat on Rwanda asylum plan World

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...