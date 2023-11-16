Two minors will appear in court on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl at a Free State school.
The incident happened at a school in Kgotsong, Bothaville, and was circulated on social media, according to police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng.
“Members of the Welkom family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit led by Lt-Col Bizzah Ntsiane followed up on the incident. The mother registered a case of rape on behalf of her daughter.
“The two boys, aged 14, were arrested [and charged with] rape. They were released into the care of their parents.”
The duo will appear in the Bothaville magistrate’s court on November 20.
TimesLIVE
Free State police nab boys, 14, linked to rape incident shared on social media
Image: 123RF
