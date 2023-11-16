Gift of the Givers says its office head in Gaza, who is a father of three, has been killed.
Ahmed Abbasi, who was described as “a kind, gentle, warm human being”, died at the hands of Israeli forces in Gaza while returning from morning prayer on Thursday with his brother, who was also killed, the organisation said.
He worked for Gift of the Givers since 2013.
“He was responsible for implementing multiple projects including the care of orphans, widows, the elderly and the ill. He delivered water through our desalination plants, distributed food parcels, provided hot meals and upgraded damaged homes.”
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Gift of the Givers head in Gaza killed
Image: Gift of the Givers
