South Africa

Man allegedly kills woman after accusing her of being a witch

16 November 2023 - 07:25
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The suspect allegedly hit the victim on her head with a stone, killing her instantly. Stock photo.
The suspect allegedly hit the victim on her head with a stone, killing her instantly. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police have opened a case of murder after a 73-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and killed by a 35-year-old man who accused her of witchcraft.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim on her head with a stone, killing her instantly.

According to police, the incident took place at Muswani Village in Malamulele under the Vhembe District on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said preliminary investigations indicate the victim was returning home from a clinic when the 35-year-old attacked her.

Mashaba said community members attacked the suspect. 

“Police were alerted and managed to rescue the suspect, who was severely assaulted. He was transported to hospital and placed under police guard,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the suspect is expected in court when he has recovered.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police avoid dealing with kingpins plundering Eskom: retired cop who probed corruption at entity

Former officer flags ‘swamp of organised crime’ at the parastatal
News
12 hours ago

Business-owned vehicles nearly twice as likely to be hijacked than stolen

Private vehicles have a fifty-fifty split, according to Tracker data
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ermelo petrol station shooter was known to victim, his friends

Mpumalanga police are searching for the shooter who killed a man at an Ermelo petrol station and stopped to pick up the cartridges before walking ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Myanmar junta says facing 'heavy assault' from insurgents in three states World
  2. Teacher accused of assaulting matric pupil must spend week in custody pending ... South Africa
  3. US Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avert government shutdown World
  4. Man allegedly kills woman after accusing her of being a witch South Africa
  5. Car crashes into barricade near Israel embassy in Tokyo, man detained World

Latest Videos

Israel supporters gather in Washington DC amid Gaza war
Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...