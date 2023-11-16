South Africa

N3 near Pavilion closed after drive-by shooting in Durban

16 November 2023 - 12:14 By TIMES LIVE
Paramedics treated four workers who sustained minor injuries in an accident after a shooting on the N3 Durban-bound.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Police closed the N3 Durban-bound near The Pavilion after a shooting and car accident on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said: “Multiple patients are being treated at the scene as a result of the shooting and the car accident.

“One person has been declared deceased by paramedics as a result of the shooting. The circumstances of the incident and who is involved is unknown and will form part of police investigations,” he said.

He said four workers sustained minor injuries in the accident after the shooting.

Police closed the national road after the shooters fled into a bushy area next to the freeway.

Umlazi tuck shop owner dies in mass shooting after surviving attack two years ago

There was a similar incident in March 2021, in the same house, that resulted in the death of four people
News
2 days ago

Alleged altercation between two men leaves police officer dead

Paramedics responded to a shooting incident involving two men which resulted in the death of a police officer on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Three suspects arrested after firearms stolen from police station while duty officers allegedly sleeping

Three suspects were arrested after four firearms were stolen from Petrusville police station in the Northern Cape on Monday night while officers on ...
News
4 days ago

Man hands himself over to police after allegedly shooting dead 78-year-old

A 60-year-old man is expected to appear in the magistrate's court in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, on Monday after he allegedly shot dead a 78-year-old man he ...
News
4 days ago
