Police closed the N3 Durban-bound near The Pavilion after a shooting and car accident on Thursday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said: “Multiple patients are being treated at the scene as a result of the shooting and the car accident.
“One person has been declared deceased by paramedics as a result of the shooting. The circumstances of the incident and who is involved is unknown and will form part of police investigations,” he said.
He said four workers sustained minor injuries in the accident after the shooting.
Police closed the national road after the shooters fled into a bushy area next to the freeway.
TimesLIVE
N3 near Pavilion closed after drive-by shooting in Durban
Image: ALS Paramedics
