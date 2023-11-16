A 29-year-old teacher who allegedly assaulted a grade 12 schoolgirl with a belt and shoe was remanded in custody pending a bail application next Wednesday.
Samuel Matibidi appeared before the Sekhukhune magistrate's court on Wednesday on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The alleged incident took place on Sunday afternoon at the St Peters Combined Christian School in Apel policing area outside Sekhukhune.
Police said preliminary reports indicate the victim was in her room at the school hostel studying for examinations when the teacher allegedly assaulted her.
Teacher accused of assaulting matric pupil must spend week in custody pending bail bid
