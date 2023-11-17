The case involving Dudu Myeni, a close associate of former president Jacob Zuma who served as chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation and South African Airways (SAA) board chair, and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa, has been postponed to February 9.
In a statement, the Investigating Directorate's Sindisiwe Seboka said the state had on Friday disclosed the contents of the docket at the Richards Bay magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal.
"The pair face charges of corruption and fraud of over R300,000 for gratifications offered and received from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT," Seboka said.
"The charges stem from Myeni’s alleged security upgrades to her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200k.
"She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from Bosasa, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107k."
Myeni and Mathenjwa are currently out on R10,000 bail each.
Dudu Myeni's travel and security expense case set down for February
