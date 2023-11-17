South Africa

Dudu Myeni's travel and security expense case set down for February

17 November 2023 - 18:57 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The corruption and fraud case of former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa has been postponed to February 9, 2024. File photo.
The corruption and fraud case of former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa has been postponed to February 9, 2024. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The case involving Dudu Myeni, a close associate of former president Jacob Zuma who served as chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation and South African Airways (SAA) board chair, and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa, has been postponed to February 9. 

In a statement, the Investigating Directorate's Sindisiwe Seboka said the state had on Friday disclosed the contents of the docket at the Richards Bay magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The pair face charges of corruption and fraud of over R300,000 for gratifications offered and received from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT," Seboka said. 

"The charges stem from Myeni’s alleged security upgrades to her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200k.

"She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from Bosasa, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107k."

Myeni and Mathenjwa are currently out on R10,000 bail each. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PODCAST | Did Zondo’s state capture recommendations fall on deaf ears?

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we look at the state’s underwhelming track record in bringing to book individuals accused of ...
Ideas
1 month ago

Prosecutors must ensure Myeni case is not bungled

The arrest and release on R10,000 bail of disgraced former SAA chair Dudu Myeni is a small but significant step towards holding state capture ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Oh joy, the giggling hyena has been arrested

Dudu Myeni mocked us as she turned SAA into a laughing stock and flung into our faces her relationship with the head of state, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Dudu Myeni's travel and security expense case set down for February South Africa
  2. Oscar Pistorius parole hearing set for next week, pending 'confirmation' South Africa
  3. Case against airport staff implicated in multimillion-rand drug smuggling ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | IRR wants BEE scrapped, says race-blind approach would invite ... South Africa
  5. January high court date for 65 suspects linked to July 2021 unrest South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...