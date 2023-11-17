South Africa

Stolen Eskom solar panels and tower batteries recovered at Kosi Bay

17 November 2023 - 08:00
The border management authority recovered four stolen solar panels and 11 tower batteries belonging to Eskom.
Image: Supplied

An operation led by the border management authority (BMA) which followed intelligence information has recovered four stolen solar panels and 11 tower batteries belonging to Eskom.

A Mozambican was arrested in Kosi Bay on Wednesday after allegedly being found in possession of the stolen goods. 

According to the authority it was discovered the batteries and panels were among items stolen in the Empangeni area during a business burglary. A total of 84 tower batteries and solar panels belonging to Eskom were stolen. 

“The investigation team from Eskom was informed and the suspect was taken to Manguzi police station,” said the BMA’s Mmemme Mogotsi.

Another operation led to the arrest of two men at Qachas Nek in the Eastern Cape. 

An intelligence-driven operation was conducted on Tuesday with Avondale police, BMA members and border police members on two homesteads along the borderline. 

Mogotsi said: “Two men were found in possession of unlicensed firearms. Both suspects are detained at Avondale police station.”

