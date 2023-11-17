Two Gauteng residents are being questioned by police as part of the investigation into a burglary at an office complex housing South African Rugby and an auditing firm in Cape Town.
Western Cape serious violent crimes detectives are making headway with the investigation and arrests are imminent, police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Friday.
“Two suspects have been apprehended in Gauteng and are being questioned with a view to apprehending the perpetrators.”
The theft on Monday night saw thieves escape with 68 laptops, rugby paraphernalia and liquor.
TimesLIVE
Two Gauteng men questioned over rugby HQ theft
Image: Screengrab
