South Africa

Bheki Cele releases quarter 2 crime stats

17 November 2023 - 12:03 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Police minister Bheki Cele and police service leadership are releasing quarter two 2023/2024 crime statistics on Friday.

Cele had earlier on Friday briefed MPs on the statistics.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Criminals must be shot: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says violent criminals who threaten law-enforcement officials must be shot.
Politics
1 week ago

Police 'saturation' needed to combat killings — Cele

Police reinforcements are required to deal with a "new crop" of ruthless criminals behind a recent spate of violent crimes, police minister Bheki ...
News
1 month ago

Crime stats data collection not aligned with realities facing communities: Popcru

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union doesn’t believe police quarterly crime statistics provide an accurate account of crime trends.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. January high court date for 65 suspects linked to July 2021 unrest South Africa
  2. Free grain shipment for Burkina Faso and Somalia sails from Russia Africa
  3. Airport staff ‘linked to drug network’ are from maintenance and safety ... South Africa
  4. Truck, taxi drivers protest erupts at Lebombo border post over delays South Africa
  5. Woman linked to ‘insurance murder’ remains behind bars pending bail bid South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...