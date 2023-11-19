South Africa

Cele abandons voter registration to attend scene of Durban shooting in which suspect is killed, three injured

19 November 2023 - 14:00 By TImesLIVE
Paramedics responded to a shooting incident in Westmead, near Pinetown, west of Durban
Image: ALS Paramedics

Police minister Bheki Cele took time out from voter registration campaigning in Durban to attend to a shooting incident at a store in Westmead, Pinetown.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said paramedics responded to a call at a cash and carry store in Goodwood Road at noon.

“On arrival, paramedics found police and security personnel on the scene. Paramedics were shown to the patients and found that a security officer and a shopper had been injured during the robbery,” he said.

They were both stabilised and rushed to hospital.

“One patient was also found to have been injured and treated on scene but is under arrest by SAPS. One person also believed to be involved in the crime sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said Cele attended the scene.

TimesLIVE

