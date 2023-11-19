Brazen armed gunmen stormed two jewellery stores at Pavilion shopping centre on Sunday, leaving one policeman dead and others injured.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to the shooting at the mall before 6pm on Sunday.
Staff and customers at American Swiss and Premjis Jewellers were in the stores when the gunmen approached.
“One policeman sustained critical injuries. He was treated and rushed to a nearby hospital by ER24 ,” he said.
However, Jamieson said the policeman died in hospital.
Policeman dies after gunmen rob two jewellery stores at Pavilion shopping centre
He said paramedics were assessing and treating patients inside the stores while police combed the scene. He said police were hunting the gunmen who escaped in a getaway car.
In May, a group of about 10 armed men stormed GK Pather Jewellers at Pavilion shortly before 6pm and escaped with an undisclosed amount of valuables.
Police didn’t immediately respond to queries.
