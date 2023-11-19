Joburg emergency management services (EMS) called off a search late on Sunday for the bodies of two people who were washed away by the Klip River.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the youngsters, believed to be 18 and 21, were swept away during a cleansing ritual on Saturday night near Olifantsvlei.
"The search and recovery operation has been called off for now and will resume on Monday morning," he said.
"We just want to urge residents to exercise caution when they are conducting baptism rituals to prevent incidents like this one."
The body of another 18-year-old was recovered on Wednesday after he drowned.
TimesLIVE
Search for two youngsters swept away by Klip River during baptism to resume on Monday
Image: Supplied
