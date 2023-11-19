South Africa

Truck on fire closes M7 in Pinetown

19 November 2023 - 08:58 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Firefighters responded to a truck on fire on the M7 near Pinetown, west of Durban
Firefighters responded to a truck on fire on the M7 near Pinetown, west of Durban
Image: ALS Paramedics

Firefighters responded to reports of a truck that caught alight on the M7 near Pinetown early on Sunday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were alerted to the emergency to find firefighters on scene just before 6am.

“On arrival paramedics found the Durban fire department in attendance tackling the blaze, which mainly affected the horse. Paramedics searched for the driver. However, it is alleged that he absconded from the scene when the vehicle started burning,” he said.

The freeway was closed while the blaze was being extinguished.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

How Transnet is killing the economy

Trucking queues 37km long, ships waiting for 19 days to unload as transport mess spirals
News
10 hours ago

Terminal chaos means big payday for traffic cops

Truck congestion at Richards Bay busts municipality’s overtime budget
News
10 hours ago

Truck driver arrested for selling heavy fuel oil meant for Eskom power supply

Phumla Johan Hadebe, a driver for a company contracted by Eskom to deliver heavy fuel oil to Camden power station in Mpumalanga, is accused of ...
News
22 hours ago

Truck, taxi drivers protest erupts at Lebombo border post over delays

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe is expected to meet disgruntled truck drivers and their minibus taxi counterparts ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe minibus crash leaves 22 dead, two injured on Bulawayo-Beitbridge road: police

Zimbabwean police said 22 people were killed and two injured late on Tuesday after a minibus collided with a truck on a highway, which links the ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Truck on fire closes M7 in Pinetown South Africa
  2. Eskom moves to stage 3 load-shedding South Africa
  3. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  4. Sudanese warring parties trade blame for damaged dam south of Khartoum Africa
  5. IN PICS | Bus passengers use rope to pull themselves to safety as floods hit ... Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...