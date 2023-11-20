South Africa

Search for two people swept away during cleansing ceremony resumes

20 November 2023 - 07:19
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Two people, believed to be 18 and 21, were swept away during a cleansing ritual on Saturday night near Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.
Two people, believed to be 18 and 21, were swept away during a cleansing ritual on Saturday night near Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

The Johannesburg emergency management services aquatic rescue unit and police  water wing will resume searching for two people who were washed away during a cleansing ritual in the Klip River.

The search was called off late on Sunday.

The two, believed to be 18 and 21, were swept away during the ritual on Saturday night near Olifantsvlei, south of Johannesburg.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to be cautious when conducting cleansing or baptism rituals to ensure all congregants are safe.

Last week the body of a Soweto teenager who fell into the Klip River was recovered. The 18-year-old was swept away on Tuesday after he tried to cross a stream from Kliptown to Klipspruit West.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Body of missing teen swept away in Kliptown stream recovered

The search for a Soweto teenager who fell into the Klip River has ended with the recovery of his body by emergency services personnel.
News
4 days ago

Four drown after boat overturns in Three Rivers, Vereeniging

Four people drowned when their boat overturned at Three Rivers in Vereeniging on Saturday.
News
4 weeks ago

Two matriculants drown at Toti beach after school outing

Two matric pupils drowned on Thursday when they went swimming at Amanzimtoti Beach, south of Durban, after a school outing.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Australia PM says Chinese navy incident that injured diver was 'dangerous' World
  2. Police arrest 3 over cyclists’ robberies in Gauteng, one victim killed South Africa
  3. Three journalists killed in Gaza during Israeli offensive, relatives say World
  4. Congo former PM drops presidential bid, backs joint opposition candidate Africa
  5. Two children die after eating family meal, other diners hospitalised South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...