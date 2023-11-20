A 51-year-old victim has died while two victims accused of being responsible for stock theft in the Sekhukhune district were saved by police on Saturday in an alleged mob attack.
Two men, aged 33 and 59, believed to be livestock owners and part of the vigilante group that allegedly kidnapped, shot and severely assaulted the victims after accusing them of criminality, were arrested on Saturday at about 2pm.
Police seized five motor vehicles left by suspects who fled the scene on foot.
The two are expected to appear before the Motetema magistrate's court on Monday to face murder, attempted murder and kidnapping charges.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said officers received reports about the shooting and kidnapping of two men at Letebejane village under the Rakgoadi precinct and rushed to the area.
“On arrival it was discovered two victims were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by multiple male suspects believed to be livestock owners who accused the two of being responsible for stock theft across the district. The victims were allegedly assaulted and driven to locations in the Rakgoadi policing area and forced to point out where the stolen livestock was kept,” he said.
Mashaba said police traced the suspects to Tompi-Seleka village and found some allegedly assaulting and burning the two victims in bushes.
He said police managed to rescue the two and summoned members of the emergency medical services).
“A 51-year-old victim identified as Serutle Mohlala was certified dead on their arrival at the scene. The second victim was admitted to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention,” said Mashaba.
Mashaba said a manhunt for suspects on the run is underway.
TimesLIVE
Two arrested for ‘vigilante violence’ over alleged livestock theft
Image: 123RF/Dmitry Pichugin/ File photo
A 51-year-old victim has died while two victims accused of being responsible for stock theft in the Sekhukhune district were saved by police on Saturday in an alleged mob attack.
Two men, aged 33 and 59, believed to be livestock owners and part of the vigilante group that allegedly kidnapped, shot and severely assaulted the victims after accusing them of criminality, were arrested on Saturday at about 2pm.
Police seized five motor vehicles left by suspects who fled the scene on foot.
The two are expected to appear before the Motetema magistrate's court on Monday to face murder, attempted murder and kidnapping charges.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said officers received reports about the shooting and kidnapping of two men at Letebejane village under the Rakgoadi precinct and rushed to the area.
“On arrival it was discovered two victims were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by multiple male suspects believed to be livestock owners who accused the two of being responsible for stock theft across the district. The victims were allegedly assaulted and driven to locations in the Rakgoadi policing area and forced to point out where the stolen livestock was kept,” he said.
Mashaba said police traced the suspects to Tompi-Seleka village and found some allegedly assaulting and burning the two victims in bushes.
He said police managed to rescue the two and summoned members of the emergency medical services).
“A 51-year-old victim identified as Serutle Mohlala was certified dead on their arrival at the scene. The second victim was admitted to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention,” said Mashaba.
Mashaba said a manhunt for suspects on the run is underway.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
CRIME STATS | 293 children and 881 women murdered in three months
Hawks nab school principal in connection with Umlazi cop killing
CRIME STATS | 6,945 murders in July-September
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos