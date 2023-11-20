South Africa

Two children die after eating family meal, other diners hospitalised

20 November 2023 - 08:23
Two children aged three and 10 allegedly became ill and died after eating supper. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Brits police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after the deaths of two children aged three and 10 who allegedly became ill after eating supper.

One child was declared dead at the scene while the other died in hospital.

It is alleged a 32-year-old woman cooked pap, chicken feet and wheat for the family on Friday at Regorogile in Sonop outside Brits.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said all family members and their neighbours’ three children ate the meal and went to sleep.

“According to information, the children aged between two and 17 became ill and vomited in the early hours on Saturday. An ambulance was called. One child was declared dead at the scene while others, including the neighbours’ children and the woman who cooked the meal, were taken to Brits Hospital for medical attention,” Mokgwabone said.

He said the second child died in the hospital while two other children were transferred to George Mukhari Hospital.

He said investigations into the matter, including collection and testing of food samples, are underway.

TimesLIVE

