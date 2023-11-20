South Africa

Two killed, two wounded in East London shooting

20 November 2023 - 14:14 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Four youths were shot in Mdantsane on Sunday night, two fatally. Stock photo.
Four youths were shot in Mdantsane on Sunday night, two fatally. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SASUN1990

Four youths were shot in Mdantsane, East London, on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Gunshots were heard at 10pm by the owner of a house at NU1 Mdantsane from the back of her house where two tenants are renting, said police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala.

This was followed by footsteps and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.

“One victim knocked on the door with injuries and asked the owner for help. The owner phoned for an ambulance but the victim went to hospital with public transport,” she said.

The ambulance arrived and paramedics treated two of the wounded.

Two arrested for ‘vigilante violence’ over alleged livestock theft

A 51-year-old victim has died while two victims accused of being responsible for stock theft in the Sekhukhune district were saved by police on ...
News
6 hours ago

Mqala said one victim assisted by paramedics, who had been transported by ambulance, died in hospital.

“The fourth victim was found on a bed with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was declared dead by paramedics.”

A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.

“The motive is unknown at the moment.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Husband facing attempted murder charge over 'CPUT stabbing' abandons bail bid

The man who allegedly stabbed his wife at a residence housing Cape Peninsula University of Technology students abandoned a bail application when he ...
News
1 hour ago

Woman accused of setting fire to Intercity bus tracked down

Police have arrested a woman wanted in connection with a fire that caused R3m damage to an Eagle Liner/Intercity Xpress bus in Gqeberha in the ...
News
3 hours ago

Police arrest 3 over cyclists’ robberies in Gauteng, one victim killed

Three suspects who are believed to be part of a syndicate that attacks and robs cyclists in Gauteng are expected to appear before the Tembisa ...
News
6 hours ago

Hawks nab school principal in connection with Umlazi cop killing

A third suspect, a school principal, has been arrested in connection with the assassination of police officer Capt Zwelakhe Thomas Ntombela at his ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. KZN pupil shares heartbreaking bullying experience on social media South Africa
  2. Two killed, two wounded in East London shooting South Africa
  3. WATCH | Tired of traffic? Switchblade flying car makes successful maiden flight news
  4. Mini Audi e-tron chargers pop up at airport premium lounges news
  5. Husband facing attempted murder charge over 'CPUT stabbing' abandons bail bid South Africa

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...