Four youths were shot in Mdantsane, East London, on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.
Gunshots were heard at 10pm by the owner of a house at NU1 Mdantsane from the back of her house where two tenants are renting, said police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala.
This was followed by footsteps and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.
“One victim knocked on the door with injuries and asked the owner for help. The owner phoned for an ambulance but the victim went to hospital with public transport,” she said.
The ambulance arrived and paramedics treated two of the wounded.
Two killed, two wounded in East London shooting
Image: 123RF/SASUN1990
Four youths were shot in Mdantsane, East London, on Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.
Gunshots were heard at 10pm by the owner of a house at NU1 Mdantsane from the back of her house where two tenants are renting, said police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala.
This was followed by footsteps and the sound of a vehicle speeding away.
“One victim knocked on the door with injuries and asked the owner for help. The owner phoned for an ambulance but the victim went to hospital with public transport,” she said.
The ambulance arrived and paramedics treated two of the wounded.
Two arrested for ‘vigilante violence’ over alleged livestock theft
Mqala said one victim assisted by paramedics, who had been transported by ambulance, died in hospital.
“The fourth victim was found on a bed with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was declared dead by paramedics.”
A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation.
“The motive is unknown at the moment.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Husband facing attempted murder charge over 'CPUT stabbing' abandons bail bid
Woman accused of setting fire to Intercity bus tracked down
Police arrest 3 over cyclists’ robberies in Gauteng, one victim killed
Hawks nab school principal in connection with Umlazi cop killing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos