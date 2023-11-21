South Africa

WATCH LIVE | New witness takes stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

21 November 2023 - 10:10 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

A new witness takes the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The witness is a police sergeant who was involved in the arrest of accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, in 2020.

TimesLIVE

