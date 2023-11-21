Courtesy: SABC News
A new witness takes the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The witness is a police sergeant who was involved in the arrest of accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, in 2020.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | New witness takes stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy: SABC News
A new witness takes the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
The witness is a police sergeant who was involved in the arrest of accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, in 2020.
TimesLIVE
MORE
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa 'trial within a trial' continues in high court
Widow of senior cop involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder probe killed in drive-by shooting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos