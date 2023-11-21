South Africa

WATCH | Nzimande, NSFAS brief media on 2024 funding applications

21 November 2023 - 15:23 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Minister of higher education, science and innovation Blade Nzimande and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) chairperson Ernest Khosa are briefing the media about the opening of funding applications for 2024.

Nzimande's office said: “The minister and board chairperson will, among others, announce the opening and closing dates of the application cycle and provide an update on the enhancements made on the NSFAS funding application portal.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Millionaire NSFAS student’ Sibongile Mani working to recover from splurge on weaves and whiskey

The former Walter Sisulu University student who gained notoriety for a two-month spending spree after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme ...
News
2 weeks ago

Nsfas leaves students ‘starving’ during exams

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has blamed universities for a funding disaster that has left thousands of needy students across ...
News
2 weeks ago

Nsfas: fat-cats peeing on what should be the ANC’s success

When the grandmothers express their joy at graduations, it must not be because they’re relieved that their grandchildren survived such soul-crushing ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Students ‘starving’ as NSFAS fails to pay thousands of students

Only 248,512 university students received their November allowances on Wednesday compared with the 360,852 in October
News
2 weeks ago

Nsfas CEO 'a law unto himself who should be fired'

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) CEO Andile Nongogo was “a law unto himself” and should be axed “for breach of trust”, according to a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Effects of apartheid on education still felt by girls, marginalised: report South Africa
  2. Confine visits to Lion's Head, Signal Hill to daylight hours, urges SANParks South Africa
  3. ‘It’s cheap’: Tzaneen student says some choose to live in shacks to make NSFAS ... South Africa
  4. Koko and company off the hook as court strikes fraud case off the roll South Africa
  5. WATCH | Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!