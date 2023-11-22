South Africa

EFF says dispute mediation agreed on after protests at Cash Crusaders stores

22 November 2023 - 10:20
EFF members picketed outside Cash Crusaders stores on Tuesday over racism allegations. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The EFF in Gauteng staged pickets at Cash Crusaders stores across the province on Tuesday.

The protest action was suspended overnight after the red berets said they had reached an agreement with the affected parties.

Attempts are being made to contact a company representative. This article will be updated once a response is received.

The EFF alleged it had, through engagements with affected business owners, learnt that black and minority-owned businesses contracted to the retail store were allegedly “coerced” into cancelling their franchise agreements.

“The EFF in Gauteng, with disdain, observes the escalating situation at Cash Crusaders in which more than 100 black-owned business franchisees have been unjustly dispossessed of their stores by the franchise” said provincial spokesperson Dumisani Baleni.

Baleni said the company allegedly took over some stores by paying R1 for fixtures and furniture.

“The 100 small business owners affected are mostly Africans and Indians. Many franchisees have pursued the legal route to resolve their matter, only to find no recourse because Cash Crusaders has used its financial advantage to frustrate and prolong the legal processes until the franchisees can no longer afford to finance their cases and remain in business. Over the past 12 months, the EFF in Gauteng has explored amicable avenues to resolve the situation without success,” he said.

The party called on Cash Crusaders and its CEO, Brent Topat, to meet the concerned franchisees to find an agreeable solution.

After the pickets on Tuesday, which saw retail stores locked by the party members, Baleni said a meeting was secured between EFF leaders and Cash Crusaders management, including Topat.

“It is safe to say an agreement has been reached to establish a meeting between the two parties to resolve the existing disputes. This meeting will be presided over by a neutral mediator to be agreed upon between the EFF and Cash Crusaders.”

TimesLIVE

