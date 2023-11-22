South Africa

KZN game reserve ranger killed by a hippo

22 November 2023 - 11:59
Ezemvelo Wildlife KZN said Sphamandla Phiwayinkosi Mthembu, 31, was attacked on Sunday while on duty.
Image: Supplied

A game ranger was attacked and killed by a hippo while on foot patrol at Mkhuze Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife acting CEO Sihle Mkhize said Sphamandla Phiwayinkosi Mthembu, 31, was attacked on Sunday.

Mthembu was reportedly patrolling with three colleagues, tracking footprints, after reports of people putting snares in the area.

They decided to divide up and go in opposite directions. 

Within a few minutes, one of Mthembu’s colleagues heard a gunshot coming from the direction Mthembu had moved in.

When he went to investigate, he saw a hippo attacking Mthembu.

Mthembu’s colleague shot the hippo.

Mkhize said Mthembu was still alive when the hippo died and managed to speak to his colleagues before he died of his injuries while they were waiting for assistance.

“My heart broke when I heard of this incident, and finding the words to say to the family was made more difficult when I realised Mthembu had recently lost his child. His family was still trying to come to terms with the loss of a child and this unfortunate incident happened. My condolences to his partner, remaining child and the Mthembu family,” said Mkhize.

Mthembu's funeral will be held on Saturday.

