Free State police are seeking assistance to trace an unknown motorist who allegedly raped an 18-year-old matric pupil in October.
According to police, at about 3.15pm on October 13 2023 the matric pupil and her mother's cousin were waiting for a taxi next to Reitzpark Primary School in Welkom when a blue Renault Clio stopped next to them with only the driver inside the vehicle.
“He loaded the pupil’s luggag in the boot of his car. This included a brown mink blanket, toiletries, clothes, a pillow case, a school bag with books, a P40 Hisense cellphone, cash and other books as she had returned from a camp for matriculants to prepare for the final examinations,” said police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng.
Thakeng said the driver took State Way Road towards Theunissen and stopped at an open field.
The man allegedly took out a knife, demanded cash and instructed the 18-year-old to undress before he raped her.
“After the rape, he instructed her to get out of the vehicle and drove off. The vehicle had no registration number at the back. The girl was given a lift home by another person and the incident was reported to Welkom police station,” said Thakeng.
He said a case of kidnapping, rape and robbery was registered for further investigation.
“Anyone with information to trace this motorist should contact Det-Sgt Mmile Raleting of the Welkom family violence, child protection and sexual offences Unit at 083 371 3984 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
TimesLIVE
Police seek motorist after Grade 12 pupil kidnapped and raped in Welkom
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
