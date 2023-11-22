South Africa

Police seek motorist after Grade 12 pupil kidnapped and raped in Welkom

22 November 2023 - 08:48
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police are requesting anyone with information to help trace the motorist who allegedly raped a matric pupil in October to come forward. File photo.
Police are requesting anyone with information to help trace the motorist who allegedly raped a matric pupil in October to come forward. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Free State police are seeking assistance to trace an unknown motorist who allegedly raped an 18-year-old matric pupil in October.

According to police, at about 3.15pm on October 13 2023 the matric pupil and her mother's cousin were waiting for a taxi next to Reitzpark Primary School in Welkom when a blue Renault Clio stopped next to them with only the driver inside the vehicle.

“He loaded the pupil’s luggag in the boot of his car. This included a brown mink blanket, toiletries, clothes, a pillow case, a school bag with books, a P40 Hisense cellphone, cash and other books as she had returned from a camp for matriculants to prepare for the final examinations,” said police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng.

Thakeng said the driver took State Way Road towards Theunissen and stopped at an open field.

The man allegedly took out a knife, demanded cash and instructed the 18-year-old to undress before he raped her.

“After the rape, he instructed her to get out of the vehicle and drove off. The vehicle had no registration number at the back. The girl was given a lift home by another person and the incident was reported to Welkom police station,” said Thakeng.

He said a case of kidnapping, rape and robbery was registered for further investigation.

“Anyone with information to trace this motorist should contact Det-Sgt Mmile Raleting of the Welkom family violence, child protection and sexual offences Unit at 083 371 3984 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Plumber arrested for alleged rape of a minor while at work

Police in Hoedspruit, Limpopo have arrested a 24-year-old plumber for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on the family property where he was ...
News
2 days ago

Axeman killer Joseph Ntshongwana to remain behind bars after failed appeal

Former Blue Bulls rugby player Joseph Ntshongwana, who was sentenced in 2014 to five life terms, is a “dangerous criminal” who has to remain behind ...
News
19 hours ago

Date-rape drug from Nigeria found at Johannesburg's OR Tambo airport

The drugs were found in a consignment of dried fish that arrived on a flight from Nigeria.
News
1 day ago

Sangoma beaten, burnt to death to ‘avenge mutilation of girl’s body’

Mpumalanga residents allegedly set alight and killed a sangoma who was accused of being the mastermind behind the death and mutilation of ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. I’m the victim here, murder-accused UFH official says News
  2. EFF says dispute mediation agreed on after protests at Cash Crusaders stores South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial continues South Africa
  4. Guest wounded, robber hurt jumping from double-storey house South Africa
  5. Why carbon capture is no easy solution to climate change Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!