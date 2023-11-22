Four grade 10 pupils allegedly responsible for a ritual initiating hostel boarders by burning them with objects such as irons have been reported to the police and are facing disciplinary action at the school.
At least 13 pupils were harmed, said Free State education department spokesperson Howard Ndaba.
The alleged incidents were discovered when a social media post depicted “gruesome bullying of a grade 8 Christiaan De Wet Combined School boy pupil”.
In the post, fresh burn marks are seen on the pupil's arm.
The alleged incidents were reported to school authorities and the department by members of the Representative Council of Learners.
Twelve other boys have similar burn marks allegedly suffered on November 12, 13 and 15, the department said, adding it was outraged and disgusted.
“The practice was allegedly done as part of a ritual initiating fellow pupils who have been part of Christiaan De Wet Combined School Hostel boarders.
“Junior pupils are allegedly being bullied, intimidated and forcefully burned with the hot objects on their arms.
“Those who resist or defy the order are allegedly threatened with more severe initiation, such as a hot iron on their chests.”
The department opened an inquiry and the children's parents were contacted.
It was found “the alleged perpetrators of these sordid misdemeanours and criminality are four grade 10 learners.”
School management and the school governing body were not aware of the initiations.
Education MEC Makalo Mohale denounced the boys' alleged actions as “barbaric and atavistic”.
The four pupils will face disciplinary action for allegedly bullying and physically harming other pupils.
“The matter was also reported to the police for investigation.”
School boarders burned with irons during ‘barbaric initiation’ by pupils
Image: @Am_Blujay via X
