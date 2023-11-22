Courtesy: SABC News
The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Five men stand accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain in 2014.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial continues
