South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial continues

22 November 2023 - 10:12 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Five men stand accused of killing the Bafana Bafana captain in 2014. 

TimesLIVE

