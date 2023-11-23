South Africa

Eugene Marais Hospital patients evacuated after generator sparks fire during load-shedding

23 November 2023 - 21:20 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Around 20 patients were evacuated when a fire broke out at the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday.
Around 20 patients were evacuated when a fire broke out at the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday.
Image: File/ Eugene Coetzee

A fire broke out at the Eugene Marais Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday, Tshwane EMS said. 

Emergency workers said the blaze was sparked by a standby generator situated on the ground floor of the hospital. The area was being load-shed with the generator in use when the fire broke out. 

Spokesperson Thabo Mabaso said the entire casualty section was engulfed in smoke. 

“The Tshwane emergency services department received the call at approximately 5.50pm on November 23 2023. Emergency services arrived on the scene to find a generator on fire and immediately started with firefighting operations. The fire was subsequently extinguished and only the generator sustained fire damages,” said Mabaso. 

“The hospital staff managed to safely evacuate 20 patients to another ward. According to hospital management 200 to 250 patients were not affected by the smoke,” Mabaso added. 

It was not immediately clear what led to the generator catching fire. 

Gift of the Givers to aid SANDF after fire razes military base in Northern Cape

Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force members who lost all their possessions in a devastating ...
News
1 month ago

Cause of fire at Sars Joburg building unknown, services move online

The cause of the fire that damaged files and documents at the SA Revenue Service Johannesburg CBD branch is still unknown and services will have to ...
News
2 months ago

Firefighters save burning container ship off Cape coast

Cape Town firefighters have extinguish a blaze that raged for days in the hold of a 54,000-tonne container ship on its way to Hong Kong.
News
2 months ago

Joburg fire: 73 names verified for scientists to check, 31 still in hospital for treatment

The process to identify the victims of last week's fire in Johannesburg's inner city is on track with the help of family members.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘Decriminalise drug use to reduce HIV and hepatitis’ News
  2. We need more than marches to fight the scourge of GBV, say NGOs News
  3. Eugene Marais Hospital patients evacuated after generator sparks fire during ... South Africa
  4. Nxesi files urgent court application to set aside R5bn UIF contract South Africa
  5. BMA blames increased truck volumes for congestion at Lebombo border South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct