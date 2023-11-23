South Africa

POLL | Will you buy anything this Black Friday?

23 November 2023 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE
With the spiralling cost of living, will South Africans participate in this year's Black Friday?
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

It's that time of the year again. Black Friday is here.

As the cost of living bites, it remains to be seen if South Africans will splash the cash for the shopping deal bonanza this year.

Consumers are usually buzzing with excitement as they hunt for bargains, but with the economic situation as it is, many seem to have re-evaluated their spending habits. 

Black Friday is a common marketing strategy in the US which attracts hordes of customers, who buy electronics, clothes, toys and other items marked down.

It was adopted by businesses in South Africa and has become more popular over the years. 

Economists who spoke to TimesLIVE Premium said consumers would look for good deals for clothes, shoes and essentials, rather than big-screen TVs and branded luxury goods.

