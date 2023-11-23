Two security officials for a Mpumalanga taxi operation have been arrested after a hitchhiker who accused them of beating him up a few weeks ago spotted their vehicle and alerted the Flying Squad.
The victim opened a case with police on November 3.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the man told Middelburg police he was hitchhiking when the security officials approached him. They allegedly assaulted him and tried to force him into their vehicle. When he resisted, they took his bag including cash. His sunglasses were also damaged.
On Tuesday, the victim spotted their vehicle. Police intercepted it. Two of the four occupants were identified by the victim as the officials who allegedly assaulted him.
“When the vehicle was searched, three assault rifles and 90 live rounds of ammunition were seized,” Mohlala said.
The men, aged 37 and 47, were charged with robbery, assault and malicious damage to property.
TimesLIVE
Taxi security team arrested after victim spots them on the road
Image: MASI LOSI
