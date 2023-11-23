The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder hearing continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
The former Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down in Vosloorus on October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
Five men stand accused of his murder. Two allegedly confessed to the killing after their arrest.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy: SABC News
The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder hearing continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
The former Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down in Vosloorus on October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.
Five men stand accused of his murder. Two allegedly confessed to the killing after their arrest.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Manhunt under way after fatal shooting of Cape Town police captain
Two killed, two wounded in East London shooting
Westbury gang leader dies in hail of bullets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos