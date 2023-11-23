South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

23 November 2023 - 10:15 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder hearing continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down in Vosloorus on October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Five men stand accused of his murder. Two allegedly confessed to the killing after their arrest.

