South Africa

Water shutdown in Sunnyside, parts of Pretoria CBD to fix major leak

23 November 2023 - 08:01
City of Tshwane technicians expect to finish repairs at about 5pm and restore water supply. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The City of Tshwane has shut down the water supply to Sunnyside, parts of the Pretoria CBD and nearby areas to attend to a major leak on a pipeline in Nelson Mandela Drive and Willow Street.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said technicians expect to finish repairs at about 5pm and restore water supply.

“Residents in the supply area are cautioned that since the network will eventually be empty, it will take time for the system to fill up completely to capacity and for water supply to normalise,” he said.

Areas affected include:

  • Arcadia;
  • Trevenna;
  • Sunnyside;
  • Freedom Park, part of Muckleneuk, north of the railway line; and
  • parts of Pretoria Central/CBD from Railway to Minnaar Streets/

Mashigo urged consumers in these areas to use water sparingly.

“All properties dependent on water supply for their daily operations are requested to ensure sufficient storage of water to remain operational for the duration of the shutdown. The city apologises for the inconvenience that may arise as a result of this unplanned shutdown,” he said.

TimesLIVE

