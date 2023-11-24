Emmarentia park mugging — victim wounds suspect

One of three suspects who allegedly tried to mug a man walking at the Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, was shot and wounded when the victim retaliated.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a 54-year-old man was approached by three men, one armed with a firearm, at 6pm on Thursday.
“They pointed the firearm at him. The complainant reacted by drawing his own firearm and fired six shots in the direction of the suspects.”
Nevhuhulwi said one of the suspects was wounded while the other two fled.
“The police were called and the 31-year-old suspect was taken to hospital under police guard,” she said.
Parkview community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Geraldine Connell urged residents not to use the park from sunset until sunrise.
“From 6pm until 6am residents are not supposed to go there, as they become targets.”
The CPF, local security companies and Botanical Gardens management had arranged several meetings to improve security.
“The management tried to lock the gate at the park at night but it has been broken several times. It is either homeless people who break in or it could have been residents who were locked inside and broke out.”
