South Africa

Emmarentia park mugging — victim wounds suspect

24 November 2023 - 10:27
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ryan Gray (left) and Zach Jordi (right) play in leaves on May 26 2023 at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia. File image
Ryan Gray (left) and Zach Jordi (right) play in leaves on May 26 2023 at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia. File image
Image: Alaister Russell

One of three suspects who allegedly tried to mug a man walking at the Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, was shot and wounded when the victim retaliated.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a 54-year-old man was approached by three men, one armed with a firearm, at 6pm on Thursday.

“They pointed the firearm at him. The complainant reacted by drawing his own firearm and fired six shots in the direction of the suspects.”

Nevhuhulwi said one of the suspects was wounded while the other two fled.

“The police were called and the 31-year-old suspect was taken to hospital under police guard,” she said.

Parkview community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Geraldine Connell urged residents not to use the park from sunset until sunrise.

“From 6pm until 6am residents are not supposed to go there, as they become targets.”

The CPF, local security companies and Botanical Gardens management had arranged several meetings to improve security.

“The management tried to lock the gate at the park at night but it has been broken several times. It is either homeless people who break in or it could have been residents who were locked inside and broke out.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Confine visits to Lion's Head, Signal Hill to daylight hours, urges SANParks

SANParks has strongly urged tour operators and guides to limit activities on Signal Hill and Lion's Head to between sunrise and sunset due to an ...
News
2 days ago

Cyclists under attack in Gauteng as criminal cases increase

There has been a sharp increase in attacks on Gauteng cyclists since October, with the Pedal Power Association recording four incidents in a single ...
News
3 days ago

Parkmore reeling after ‘special, unique’ teacher’s murder at sports club during community jogging event

The community of Parkmore has been left reeling after the murder of a "special and unique" school teacher while she was out running at a "safe and ...
News
3 weeks ago

Joburg, how do I love thee?

Passionate Joburg resident Jo Buitendach contemplates her cruel, crazy, beautiful city
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Limpopo taxi driver shot dead while transporting pupils to school South Africa
  2. 'Close family relative' allegedly hired hitman to kill police sergeant South Africa
  3. Guest wounded, robber hurt jumping from double-storey house South Africa

Latest

  1. US Navy 'excited' by prospect of better communication with China, but says more ... World
  2. 'Unforeseen technical glitches' blamed as UCT staff salaries not paid South Africa
  3. Oscar Pistorius granted parole, but only after the festive season South Africa
  4. Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN on Friday afternoon South Africa
  5. Mountain villages fight for future as melting glaciers threaten floods World

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct