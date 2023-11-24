Eskom under fire over ‘preoccupation’ with logo redesign amid stage 6 power cuts

Ramokgopa explained why the country was suddenly plunged back into stage 6.
“If you were to look at our numbers, the unplanned capacity loss factor (UCLF), we're sitting at ... 15,300MW. So that is not out of the norm, in relation to if you look at the winter plan. We don't expect the initiation of the intensified stages of load-shedding [on a day like Friday].
“What explains this is that we had overcommitted our reserves. So for purposes of protecting the grid, we need to ensure we continue to protect the reserves. So we're not going to engage them at a high intensity and as a result you don't have the benefit of that 4,600MW that [we] would ordinarily draw from our emergency reserves.
This consists mainly of 2,300MW of pump storage and about 1,600MW of open cycle gas turbines (OCGT).
He confirmed the plan was to replenish the reserves between Friday and Sunday.
Despite the “significant setback”, Ramokgopa remained optimistic about the “positive trendline” at the various power stations and the utility's ability to resolve load-shedding.
Energy experts were not as optimistic.
Energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima expressed concern over the poor performance of Eskom's coal fleet and its low energy availability factor (EAF), which he said remained between 47-48%.
Eskom's EAF as of November 21 was at 55.5% year to date.
“Some of us are not at all surprised that we had to move to stage 6 load-shedding because the demand is about 25,000-26,000MW and Eskom is able only to generate usable electricity of 19,200MW.
“So that gap is what gives you stage 6. But what shocks me the most is that Eskom's board and management are not at all fazed by the revenue losses that result from any stage of load-shedding and [especially] stage 6 load-shedding. I mean it's financially ruinous for Eskom in terms of the revenue losses.”
Another concern for Kgadima was the massive amount of money Eskom continued spending on burning diesel, as well as the high number of unplanned breakdowns. He said as long as these remained above 10,000MW, there was “no way” Eskom would be able to survive in the long term.
Eskom's management and board have come under fire over their “preoccupation” with the contentious redesign of the utility's logo and corporate identity rather than tackling load-shedding.
This after the country was suddenly plunged back into stage 6 load-shedding on Friday, barely two days after the equally sudden announcement of stage 4 power cuts.
South Africa has moved between no load-shedding and a mixture of stages 1-3 over the past two months. South Africans enjoyed a full week of no load-shedding during October.
In a statement on Friday, the embattled utility said: “It is with great regret that due to the shortage of generating capacity and emergency reserves, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 12pm until 5am on Monday.”
It later clarified load-shedding had been ramped up due to the loss of five generating units in the past 24 hours.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom executives gave a briefing on Friday afternoon to clarify the situation.
“But what horrifies me, to be honest, is that the board of Eskom and management right now are [more] preoccupied with the redesign of the Eskom logo than returning to service, at least in the very short term, the 67,000MW of coal-fired fleet to stop load-shedding and the usage of diesel,” he said.
Energy economist Lungile Mashele called on Eskom to explain the “shocking” turn of events despite “actual and forecast demand” being low.
“It's unacceptable and they need to explain their reserves (both diesel and hydro) and why they were not replenished in time. The diesel load factor has been averaging 25% for the last seven days but actual and forecast demand has been low,” she said.
This meant the utility was using a lot of diesel.
She said the utility's biggest challenge at the moment was unplanned maintenance, or breakdowns, which sit at 33.6% for November. This, in turn, affected its planned maintenance, which was “slightly lower” than September and November.
Mashele had initially attributed the sudden swing to stage 4 to the “volatility” of Eskom's units and the current heatwave.
“Eskom's units can swing 4,000MW each way within a day, it's extremely volatile. So you can wake up and have unplanned outages at 12,000MW and by midday they're at 16,000MW ... and that will result in load-shedding, so that's the first thing we need to remember.
“Second, Eskom's fleet performs better in cooler temperatures, so in winter. So now that we're [heading into] summer, this particular week we're experiencing a heatwave in many parts of the country, especially in the lowveld. So their plants will not perform as well as if it was cooler.”
TimesLIVE
