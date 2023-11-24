The mutilated body of a newborn baby boy was discovered near a dam in Waterval in the Vhembe district in Limpopo on Thursday.
Waterval police are investigating a case of birth concealment.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police were alerted about the discovery at a bridge at Magangeni dam.
Mashaba said a community member was walking on the bridge when he discovered the body with parts missing.
“At this stage no one has been arrested and the investigation continues,” he said.
The police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact W/O Jabu Mukhari at 079 894 5473, Crime Stop at 0860 10111 or the nearest police station, or use the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
Mutilated body of newborn found near dam in Waterval
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
The mutilated body of a newborn baby boy was discovered near a dam in Waterval in the Vhembe district in Limpopo on Thursday.
Waterval police are investigating a case of birth concealment.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police were alerted about the discovery at a bridge at Magangeni dam.
Mashaba said a community member was walking on the bridge when he discovered the body with parts missing.
“At this stage no one has been arrested and the investigation continues,” he said.
The police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact W/O Jabu Mukhari at 079 894 5473, Crime Stop at 0860 10111 or the nearest police station, or use the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Baby dumped in bag on railway line in Belfast: Police looking for the mother
Rape, murder of women and children decrease in Gauteng
Police seek motorist after Grade 12 pupil kidnapped and raped in Welkom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos