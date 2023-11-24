South Africa

Mutilated body of newborn found near dam in Waterval

24 November 2023 - 12:22
A community member was walking on a bridge when he discovered the body of the newborn baby. File picture
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

The mutilated body of a newborn baby boy was discovered near a dam in Waterval in the Vhembe district in Limpopo on Thursday.

Waterval police are investigating a case of birth concealment.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police were alerted about the discovery at a bridge at Magangeni dam.

Mashaba said a community member was walking on the bridge when he discovered the body with parts missing.

“At this stage no one has been arrested and the investigation continues,” he said.

The police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact W/O Jabu Mukhari at 079 894 5473, Crime Stop at 0860 10111 or the nearest police station, or use the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

