South Africa

Recovery of second body ends search for duo who drowned during cleansing ceremony

24 November 2023 - 12:19
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The search for two people swept away in Olifantsvlei has ended after a second body was recovered.
The search for two people swept away in Olifantsvlei has ended after a second body was recovered.
Image: Joburg EMS

The search for two young people who drowned during a cleansing ceremony in the Klip River is over after the recovery of a second body on Friday.

The aquatic and rescue unit of the Johannesburg emergency management service (EMS), with the police's water wing, last Saturday confirmed they were searching for the bodies of an 18-year-old female and 21-year-old male after they were swept away last Friday in Olifantsvlei.

The search continued until Wednesday when EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed the recovery of a body from the stream.

On Friday, she said the units had recovered another body despite the “scorching heat and contaminated water for six days”.

“EMS and the police operational teams have recovered the body of a male a few kilometres from where the female body was recovered. We are waiting for the body to be identified,” she said.

This latest incident comes a week after search and rescue teams recovered the body of an unidentified teenage boy from the Klipspruit stream. The 18-year-old was swept away last Tuesday after he apparently tried to cross the stream from Klipspruit West to Kliptown, EMS said at the time

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Woman’s body recovered in Klip River days after duo swept away during cleansing ritual

Joburg emergency management services personnel have recovered the body of an “unidentified female” in the Klip River five days after two young people ...
News
2 days ago

Search for two people swept away during cleansing ceremony resumes

The Johannesburg emergency management services aquatic rescue unit and police  water wing will resume searching for two people who were washed away ...
News
4 days ago

Body of missing teen swept away in Kliptown stream recovered

The search for a Soweto teenager who fell into the Klip River has ended with the recovery of his body by emergency services personnel.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. US Navy 'excited' by prospect of better communication with China, but says more ... World
  2. 'Unforeseen technical glitches' blamed as UCT staff salaries not paid South Africa
  3. Oscar Pistorius granted parole, but only after the festive season South Africa
  4. Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN on Friday afternoon South Africa
  5. Mountain villages fight for future as melting glaciers threaten floods World

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct